Sprint King Bolt Says He's Self-quarantining After COVID-19 Test

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:50 PM

Sprint king Bolt says he's self-quarantining after COVID-19 test

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Sprint legend Usain Bolt said Monday he is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Jamaican said he had experienced no symptoms, but he urged friends he had been in contact with to take precautions.

"This weekend, like everybody else, I checked social media and saw social media say that I'm confirmed of COVID-19," Bolt said.

"I did a test on Saturday to leave (Jamaica) because I have work," he said, although he did not confirm he had received the result. "I am trying to be responsible so I am going to stay in and be safe.

"Also, I am having no symptoms, I will quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol and to see how I go about quarantining myself from the Ministry of Health.

"Until then, I will call my friends and tell them once they came in contact with me to be safe, quarantine and take it easy," said Bolt, who turned 34 on Friday.

The eight-time Olympic champion, who holds the world 100m and 200m records, last competed internationally at the 2017 World Championships in London.

He and partner Kasi Bennet welcomed the birth of a daughter in May.

