UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurs Appoint Mason As Interim Head Coach After Mourinho Sacking

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

Spurs appoint Mason as interim head coach after Mourinho sacking

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Tottenham caretaker manager Ryan Mason vowed to make the most of a "crazy" situation after the 29-year-old was put in charge until the end of the season following Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Mourinho was dismissed on Monday following a disappointing run of form that has left Spurs struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Former Spurs and Hull midfielder Mason, who was forced to retire from playing in 2018, steps up from his role as head of player development at the club.

Chris Powell and Nigel Gibbs will help him, while Ledley King stays on as a first-team coach and former goalkeeper Michel Vorm returns to the club as a goalkeeping coach.

Mason's first game in charge is a Premier League match with Southampton on Wednesday, while he will also lead his boyhood club out at Wembley on Sunday in the League Cup final against Manchester City.

Mason had to hang up his boots after suffering a fractured skull, an injury which almost killed him, while playing for Hull.

At an age when he expected to be at the peak of his playing career, Mason will attempt to make up for his lack of managerial experience by transferring his passion for Tottenham to his players.

"I think it's no secret that I love this football club," he said.

"To spend 20 years of my 29 years involved with this football club, it's in my heart, it's in my blood, of course it is.

"I've always felt a massive connection with the fans of the club. I've always had a great connection with anyone who works in the club. And that's important. I've always felt loved.

"One thing I can guarantee is that I'll give my all in the next seven games to prepare players to win football matches. The pride I feel is amazing." Not 30 until June, Mason will walk out at Wembley on Sunday as the figurehead of a club he first joined when he was eight years old.

As if that wasn't enough to make Mason pinch himself, he has to try to outwit City boss Pep Guardiola in just his second match -- a development even he is bewildered by.

"I thought I'd still be playing football, I'm probably in my prime to be honest of footballing ability. But football is a crazy, crazy sport," he said.

"It's bizarre. I experienced so much as a player, I had to deal with so much, having the serious injury, fighting for my life, coming back, having to retire, coming back to this great football club and representing them as a coach and learning - it's crazy.

"The fact I am representing this football club and the fact I get the opportunity to walk us out at our beautiful stadium is a great honour."

Related Topics

Football Southampton Powell Lead Turkish Lira June Sunday 2018 All From Manchester City Premier League Coach Tottenham Blood Love

Recent Stories

UAE to host 15th FINA World Swimming Championships ..

17 minutes ago

RAK Crown Prince meets with Israeli FM&#039;s envo ..

32 minutes ago

US Nuclear Weapon Production Capability 'Nonexiste ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan's party extends new olive branch to Egypt

4 minutes ago

Ditt admin closed courts after 20 lawyers tested p ..

4 minutes ago

Fawad strongly condemns Khaqan's attitude towards ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.