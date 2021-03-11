UrduPoint.com
Spurs Big Man LaMarcus Aldridge Headed 'elsewhere' In NBA: Popovich

Thu 11th March 2021

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The San Antonio Spurs have "mutually agreed" with LaMarcus Aldridge to try to find a new NBA home for the veteran forward, coach Gregg Popovich said Wednesday.

Popovich confirmed that Aldridge was healthy but not with the team as they began the second half of the NBA season with a game against the Mavericks in Dallas.

"LaMarcus is not with the team," Popovich said before the game. "He's healthy, in that respect, but we've mutually agreed to work out some opportunities with him that will be elsewhere.

"He's been a great teammate, there was no problem there," Popovich added. "We just think this is a win-win for both LaMarcus and for the club.

So when the opportunity arises -- that'll be up to management, his agent, that sort of thing -- we'll all move forward." Seven-time All-Star Aldridge, 35, has been with the Spurs for six seasons.

He has missed a significant amount of time this campaign with injury and came off the bench in his return to action in February.

Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl established himself as a strong defensive presence, leading to speculation that Aldridge would be ready to move on in the last year of his contract.

"He's done everything we asked," Popovich said. "We'd just like to do something that will work for him as much as for our club, because he deserves that."

