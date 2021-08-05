UrduPoint.com

Spurs Boss Nuno Yet To Speak To Stay-away Kane

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:40 PM

Spurs boss Nuno yet to speak to stay-away Kane

London, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo admits he is yet to speak to Harry Kane about the striker's absence from pre-season training as he tries to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane failed to report for his scheduled pre-season coronavirus and fitness tests on Monday.

After an extended break in the Bahamas, the England captain is reportedly on holiday in Florida as he bids to persuade Spurs to sell him to Premier League champions City.

He believes he has a 'gentleman's agreement' with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy allowing him to leave before the transfer window closes.

Kane faces a fine for his absence when he makes his expected return to the north London club later this week.

And Nuno revealed the 28-year-old, who has three years left on his Tottenham contract, has yet to make contact with him since the former Wolves boss was hired in July.

"The answer I will give you is I expect to speak with Harry soon and I haven't had the chance yet," Nuno said after Tottenham's 2-2 friendly draw at Chelsea on Wednesday.

"It is not that I don't want to comment, I believe that all the issues relating to Harry we should discuss internally, among us and try to avoid any kind of public argument or discussion about it.

"Us, we have to focus on what is important. We have to solve the situation but between us.

"We solve the situation internally with the club. Speaking and trying to reach a better solution and conclusion to this situation." Kane has 221 goals for Tottenham and finished as the Premier League's top scorer last season.

But, frustrated at a Tottenham trophy drought that goes back to 2008, Kane has had enough of the club's underachievement.

However, Levy wants an offer of at least £150 million ($177 million) before he will consider selling Kane and City are yet to reach match that price tag.

The distracting transfer saga is the worst possible start to Nuno's reign.

Nuno would only admit that pre-season is difficult for every team this year with players coming back late after international duty at Euro 2020 and the Copa America.

"All pre-season for all clubs has been very hard, I know this is a different aspect," he said.

"The absence of a lot of players due to internationals has made it very hard, a very hard time for all the managers to try to have all the players.

"I know it is different circumstances but it has been very hard for everybody."

Related Topics

Drought Fine London Price Florida Bahamas Euro Turkish Lira July 2020 All From Agreement Top Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project S ..

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project Sinf-e-Ahan

12 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

16 minutes ago
 With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and ..

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..

21 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

26 minutes ago
 ANP leaderâ€™s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

ANP leaderâ€™s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

26 minutes ago
 Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special com ..

Cebu Pacific announces Dubai to Manila special commercial flights for August 202 ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.