UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurs Can Still Finish In Top Four, Says Mourinho

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Spurs can still finish in top four, says Mourinho

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Jose Mourinho still believes Tottenham Hotspur can finish in the top four of the Premier League despite a poor run that has sent them tumbling down the table.

Spurs have slipped from top to ninth after a run of just three wins in the past 12 games, meaning they are now outsiders to secure Champions League qualification.

Mourinho's men visit West Ham on Sunday -- they are six points behind the fifth-placed Hammers with a game in hand.

"It's very premature to think about the table," said the Spurs manager. "People still have matches in hand. In our case, we played already two matches against Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City.

"There are other teams that didn't even play a second game against one of the top teams.

"We have one match in hand. I know already that because Southampton has to play the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in the same week as we should play them, we're not going to play that match." Mourinho said Spurs, who play City in the League Cup final in April, would fight to qualify for next season's Champions League.

"Anything can happen," the Portuguese boss added.

"We can finish top four, top six or outside the top six. We have to make sure the best possible thing is going to happen." The reverse fixture between the London rivals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October finished 3-3 after West Ham scored three goals in the final 10 minutes.

That draw had long-lasting consequences as Mourinho adopted a more pragmatic approach in order to tighten up defensively.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Mourinho said that game against the Hammers was a microcosm of Spurs' campaign.

"The first game against West Ham is a little bit of the reflection of our season and the reflection of some of our problems," he explained.

"If we win that game you would all say we played amazingly well, which we did, we had an incredible first half, lots of quality, lots of dominance, we played really well but we didn't win it and this is a reflection of many of our matches."

Related Topics

Poor Visit London Liverpool Same Southampton Manchester United April October Sunday All From Best Top Chelsea Manchester City Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

A remembrance event held at the Arts Council of Pa ..

1 hour ago

Tips And Tricks For Travel Vlogging And Photograph ..

1 hour ago

Officials of educational institutions, establishme ..

2 hours ago

UVAS study shows increase in milk production throu ..

2 hours ago

Advisor To The Prime Minister Dr. Ishrat Husain Vi ..

2 hours ago

Four killed,1,042 injured in 978 accidents in Punj ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.