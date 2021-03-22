UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurs Dressing Room Divided By 'selfish' Players, Says Mourinho

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Spurs dressing room divided by 'selfish' players, says Mourinho

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Jose Mourinho said Tottenham's dressing room is divided by "selfish" players and agents who have their own relationships with the press.

Mourinho was speaking after a vital win in the chase for a top-four Premier League finish.

Spurs responded to an embarrassing Europa League exit at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane.

Captain Hugo Lloris had strongly criticised the underlying culture at the club in a stinging interview following Thursday's loss in Croatia, pointing the finger at fringe players who were not fully committed.

Mourinho appeared to agree with that assessment, saying it was difficult to keep a harmonious dressing room in the modern game.

"Football nowadays is not easy in relation to that," he told Sky sports. "The selfishness is around, the individual interests are around, the agents are around, the connections between agents and press are around.

"And instead of developing a feeling of a team, empathy, 'I do for you, you do for me', 'I win if I play 90 minutes, I win if I am in the stands'.

"This is something that you need time to develop in a group. Nowadays you need time because society and the psychological profile of younger people is not an easy one." Mourinho, who made a number of changes for the Aston Villa match, was happy with the response of his side, which leaves them just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

"I'm very happy with the result, I'm very happy with the performance, I'm very happy with the attitude," said the Portuguese.

"I'm not happy with the feeling that if you did it tonight, why you didn't do it 48 hours ago? That match on Thursday will be a scar for a long time.

"It's not going to heal just because we won, but total credit to the players. They were a team. They fought together. They put in the game that honesty, that dignity that football players should put in every match."

Related Topics

Football Sports Zagreb Croatia Sunday From Chelsea Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

16 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

31 minutes ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

31 minutes ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

37 minutes ago

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs ..

20 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.