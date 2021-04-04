Spurs frustrated by Newcastle, Saints boost survival bid

London, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Tottenham's bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a setback as Joe Willock's late strike rescued a 2-2 draw for lowly Newcastle, while Southampton took a huge step towards survival with a 3-2 victory over fellow strugglers Burnley on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho's side were just five minutes away from moving into fourth place when Willock equalised at St James' Park.

Joelinton had put Newcastle ahead, but Harry Kane struck twice in four minutes before the break.

Even Kane's latest heroics weren't enough for Tottenham though and they now sit in fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with eight games left.

West Ham would climb above both of their London rivals into fourth if they win at Wolves on Monday.

Failure to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top-four finish would be a major blow to Tottenham's hopes of persuading Kane to stay at the club.

Willock's goal could prove invaluable for fourth-bottom Newcastle as they battle to avoid relegation.

Steve Bruce's side are without a win in seven games and sit three points above third-bottom Fulham, who would go above them if they win at Aston Villa later on Sunday.

Newcastle's early pressure was rewarded, with an helping hand from Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga, in the 28th minute.

Tanganga gifted possession to Matt Ritchie with a wayward pass and the Tottenham defender's team-mates were slow to react as Sean Longstaff found the unmarked Joelinton, who slotted home from close range.

The much-maligned striker's first goal since November proved a false dawn as Newcastle were ahead for just 90 seconds before Kane, fresh from ending his England goal drought, punished the hosts' woeful defending.

Trying to cut out Giovani Lo Celso's pass, Emil Krafth made a hash of clearing and Kane pounced on the ricochet to tap into the empty net.

Four minutes later, Kane bagged his 29th club goal of the season in ruthless style as he raced onto Tanguy Ndombele's inch-perfect pass and fired into the far corner.

Kane's 162nd Premier League goal took him level with Jermain Defoe in eighth place in the competition's all-time leading scorers chart.

But Kane was denied a third goal when he hit the post and moments later Newcastle snatched an 85th-minute equaliser.

Joelinton headed Ritchie's cross back across goal and although Hugo Lloris kept out Miguel Almiron's header, on-loan Arsenal midfielder Willock slammed home off the underside of the bar.

- Saints alive - At St Mary's, Southampton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with eight games left after a dramatic fightback.

Chris Wood's 12th-minute penalty put Burnley ahead after Kyle Walker-Peters' challenge on Erik Pieters.

Matej Vydra doubled the visitors' lead with a fine finish in the 28th minute.

But Ralph Hasenhuttl's side hit back impressively as Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings scored before half-time.

In the 31st minute, Scotland midfielder Armstrong fired home after Ings flicked a James Ward-Prowse pass into his path.

And the hosts were level four minutes before the break courtesy of Ings, who was back in action after a month on the sidelines with a leg injury.

Former Burnley striker Ings raced on to Walker-Peters' pass and produced a clinical finish.

Saints midfielder Nathan Redmond bagged the 66th-minute winner when he volleyed home from Theo Walcott's cross.

"These points were important," Hasenhuttl said. "When you see five goals it's always good for tv, but not so good for the hearts of the managers."After only their second league win in 13 games, FA Cup semi-finalists Southampton are three points above Burnley, who sit seven points ahead of Fulham.

Second-placed Manchester United take on Brighton at Old Trafford in Sunday's last match.