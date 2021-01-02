Spurs slam stars for flouting coronavirus protocols

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Tottenham have condemned Erik Lamela, Sergio Reguilon and Giovani Lo Celso for breaking coronavirus protocols after the trio were spotted at a large party.

Spurs stars Lamela, Lo Celso and Reguilon were pictured at the gathering over the Christmas period.

West Ham's Manuel Lanzini was also in attendance, breaching strict tier four guidelines that prohibit mixing with other people indoors due to Covid-19.

The photo was circulated on social media and Tottenham are set to take disciplinary action after issuing an angry rebuke about the players' behaviour.

Lamela was not named in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash against Leeds, with Reguilon on the bench, while Lo Celso is out injured.

"We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas, particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period," the Tottenham statement said.

"The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example.

"The matter will be dealt with internally." This is not the first time Tottenham players have broken lockdown rules as there were several incidents during the first lockdown in the spring.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was seen holding a personal training session with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez were seen out running together.

Serge Aurier was a repeat offender, having a haircut and a personal training session with Moussa Sissoko.

West Ham also reminded Lanzini of his responsibilities.

A West Ham spokesperson said: "The club has set the highest possible standards with its protocols and measures relating to COVID-19 so we are disappointed to learn of Manuel Lanzini's actions.

"The matter has been dealt with internally and Manuel has been strongly reminded of his responsibilities."