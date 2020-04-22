UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spurs Stars Aurier, Sissoko Apologise For Flouting Social Distancing Advice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Spurs stars Aurier, Sissoko apologise for flouting social distancing advice

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Tottenham stars Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko were forced on to apologise on Tuesday after flouting government guidelines on social distancing during the coronavirus.

Ivory Coast defender Aurier posted a video of himself training with club team-mate Sissoko on Instagram earlier in the day.

The 27-year-old, who was wearing a mask, has since deleted the videos, which showed him running shuttles and sitting next to France midfielder Sissoko, disregarding the current social distancing advice.

Spurs said they would speak to Aurier and Sissoko about their behaviour.

Just hours later, the pair released a statement accepting they were in the wrong and pledging to donate to the National Health Service.

"We recognise that as professional footballers we have a responsibility to be role models, particularly during this uncertain period that everyone around the world is facing," the statement read.

"We wish to apologise for not setting the right example here.

We must all respect the Government advice to minimise the number of lives lost during this pandemic.

"We cannot thank NHS staff enough for their tireless work at this time and we shall both be making a financial donation to show our support for their efforts." Aurier and Sissoko are the latest high-profile figures at the north London side to ignore the guidelines while Britain is on lockdown due to the pandemic.

Just two weeks ago, manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in a park with France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Mourinho was forced to admit his mistake, saying his "actions were not in line with government protocol".

On the same day, Tottenham duo Ryan Sessegnon and Davison Sanchez were filmed running side-by-side, while Aurier has also posted a separate video of him running with a friend.

Government guidelines say you can only exercise outdoors on your own or with members of the same household.

Related Topics

World France London Same All Government Tottenham Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ajman pardons 124 prisoners ahead of Rama ..

17 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons number of prisoner ..

32 minutes ago

Postponement of Expo 2020 would give time to refle ..

47 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,147 new COVID-19 cases, 6 ..

47 minutes ago

Noble deeds of our front-liners will go down to an ..

1 hour ago

Sarwar promises ration to another 200,000 families ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.