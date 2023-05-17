UrduPoint.com

Spurs Win NBA Draft Lottery, Poised For Wembanyama Pick

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Spurs win NBA draft lottery, poised for Wembanyama pick

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday were awarded the top pick in next month's NBA draft, leaving them in pole position to land French prodigy Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio, who finished the regular season bottom of the Western Conference with a 22-60 record, were drawn first in the NBA's lottery to determine who gets the coveted top pick in New York on June 22.

Barring a monumental surprise, the 19-year-old Wembanyama is widely expected to be the No.1 selection in the draft, which sees the cream of basketball's rookie talent up for grabs.

Wembanyama is now set to follow in the footsteps of French basketball legend Tony Parker, who won four NBA championships with San Antonio between 2003 and 2014.

Tuesday's lottery results also mean Wembanyama is set to begin his NBA career under the tutelage of revered Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, a giant of the NBA who has guided San Antonio to five NBA titles.

"I can't really describe it, my heart's beating," Wembanyama told ESPN in an interview from Paris on Tuesday shortly after learning the likely identity of his new team.

"I've got everyone I love around me, it's a really special moment that I'm going to remember for the rest of my life." Wembanyama added that he intends to make a fast start to his NBA career -- telling ESPN he wants to vie for championships rapidly.

"I'm a team player, I'm going to make everything to win as many games as I can. I'm trying to win a (championship) ring ASAP so be ready," Wembanyama said.

Peter J. Holt, chairman of Spurs sports and Entertainment, reacted with delight after learning of the team's lottery win.

"I might faint," Holt said. "I'm so excited. The city of San Antonio, our fans, man we have so many people who love the Spurs. We're pumped."The 7ft 2in (2.21m) Metropolitans 92 players is seen by many as a transformational talent, a once-in-a-generation player regarded as the most sought-after No.1 draft pick since LeBron James entered the league in 2003.

James himself has been among Wembanyama's legion of admirers, describing him as less a "unicorn" and "more like an alien."

Related Topics

Sports San Antonio Paris Man New York June National University From Top Coach Love

Recent Stories

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health re ..

UAE highlights its humanitarian role and health response to COVID-19 pandemic in ..

7 hours ago
 Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1- ..

Inter clinches Champions League Final spot with 1-0 victory over Milan

7 hours ago
 Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting ..

Football in China - an ambitious project awaiting fruition

9 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

9 hours ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.