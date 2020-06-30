UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spy Claims Hit America's Cup In New Zealand

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:00 AM

Spy claims hit America's Cup in New Zealand

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Team New Zealand have fired a number of employees for leaking confidential information about next year's America's Cup defence, managing director Grant Dalton said Tuesday.

New Zealand officials said they were investigating "structural and financial matters" relating to the prestigious yacht race in Auckland.

"We're not 100 percent sure what they (wanted) or what they got," Dalton told radio station NewstalkZB.

"But what I do know is that the game was up quicker than they expected." Team New Zealand said in a statement that those involved had also made "highly defamatory and inaccurate allegations" against the organisation and some of its personnel.

"These allegations are entirely incorrect," it said.

Team New Zealand holds hosting rights for the America's Cup after winning the sporting world's oldest trophy in Bermuda in 2017.

It is organising next year's event with oversight from the New Zealand government, which has poured more than NZ$120 million ($77 million) into infrastructure and associated costs.

New Zealand's Ministry of business, Innovation and Employment said it was examining claims relating to the organisation of the event.

"This includes claims around structural and financial matters... as there are contractual agreements in place, we're unable to go into further detail at this time due to commercial sensitivity," it said in a statement.

Dalton confirmed the sacked employees were New Zealanders working for the event-planning arm of the organisation, not the yacht racing team.

He refused to saw how many people were involved, or speculate on their motives.

The yachts for next year's regatta are 23-metre (75-foot) monohulls that use a cutting-edge foiling design, making them expensive to develop and unpredictable in the water.

Dalton said he was concerned Team New Zealand may have lost valuable intellectual property about the vessels.

"Of course I'm worried, absolutely," he told RNZ.

"But I know the competitors and I know their ethics and I can't imagine for one millisecond that this has gone (to them)."

Related Topics

World Business Water Auckland Dalton Bermuda May 2017 Event From Government Race Allied Rental Modarba Million Employment New Zealand

Recent Stories

Colombian manager Pinto to take charge of UAE nati ..

8 hours ago

UAE announces gradual reopening of mosques, other ..

8 hours ago

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

9 hours ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

9 hours ago

Flydubai announces &#039;Passenger Partnership&#03 ..

9 hours ago

Israel's Gantz says no annexation until after viru ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.