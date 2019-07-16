Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The four Democratic congresswomen in President Donald Trump's crosshairs -- all members of ethnic minorities -- personify their divided party's most activist liberal wing, and are no strangers to controversy.

The self-styled "squad" of progressive newcomers are representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar from Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib from Michigan -- all of whom except Omar are American-born.

Trump has taken aim at the four in a series of xenophobic comments, telling them to "go back" where they came from and accusing them of having "love" for America's "enemies like Al-Qaeda," among other remarks.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 29-year-old of Puerto Rican ancestry, is the youngest member of the House, while Pressley is the first African American elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

Tlaib and Omar are the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

Tlaib is the first American of Palestinian descent elected to the body, while Omar, who fled war-torn Somalia as a child and came to the United States as a refugee, is the first black Muslim woman in the legislature. She wears the hijab.

They are all part of the new wave that helped flip the House of Representatives back to Democratic control, and all took office in January.

They are united by their drive to oppose the Republican Trump using the same weapon he does -- social media -- to advance a progressive agenda, despite resistance from more centrist Democrats.

Ocasio-Cortez considers herself a socialist, which in the United States puts her on the party's left-most flank with Senator Bernie Sanders.