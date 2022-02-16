UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Aims To Boost Imports From China, Japan, Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Sri Lanka aims to boost imports from China, Japan, Middle East

COLOMBO, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sri Lankan government has appointed special committees to boost imports from China, Japan and the middle East to get essential food items, raw materials required for export-oriented industries and industrial goods into the country, local media reported Wednesday.

Cabinet spokesman and Mass Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma was quoted by the media as saying that suggestions were made to appoint separate committees to hold discussions with the key import countries in a collective manner.

Alahapperuma said Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris has been appointed to head the committees. Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena, Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa and Plantation Ministers Ramesh Pathirana were instructed to discuss import matters with China.

The key products imported from China, Japan and the Middle East include machinery, fabric, mineral fuels and electronic items.

Related Topics

Import China Japan Middle East Media From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspirat ..

Abdullah bin Salem opens &#039;Wonder and Inspiration: Venice and the Arts of Is ..

4 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends signing of MoUs between UAE and Cuba

19 minutes ago
 UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recove ..

UAE announces 957 new COVID-19 cases, 2,538 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

19 minutes ago
 Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: ..

Govt determined to promote tax culture in country: Shaukat Tarin

32 minutes ago
 FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organis ..

FIFA hails &#039;fantastic&#039; Abu Dhabi organisation of FIFA Club World Cup U ..

34 minutes ago
 Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

Erin Holland stuns fans with her 'snow queen' look

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>