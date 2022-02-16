Sri Lanka aims to boost imports from China, Japan, Middle East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The Sri Lankan government has appointed special committees to boost imports from China, Japan and the middle East to get essential food items, raw materials required for export-oriented industries and industrial goods into the country, local media reported Wednesday.

Cabinet spokesman and Mass Media Minister Dullas Alahapperuma was quoted by the media as saying that suggestions were made to appoint separate committees to hold discussions with the key import countries in a collective manner.

Alahapperuma said Foreign Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris has been appointed to head the committees. Trade Minister Bandula Gunawardena, Minister of Industries Wimal Weerawansa and Plantation Ministers Ramesh Pathirana were instructed to discuss import matters with China.

The key products imported from China, Japan and the Middle East include machinery, fabric, mineral fuels and electronic items.