UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Approves Online Trading Of Gems

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Sri Lanka approves online trading of gems

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Sri Lankan government has revised its export charges imposed on gems by the National Gem and Jewellery Authority (NGJA) and has allowed the online trading of gems, local media reported here Thursday.

As per a special gazette notice, for gem and jewellery export consignments conducted online below the Free On board (FOB) value of 1,000 U.S. dollars, it will be free-of-charge, whilst export consignments conducted online to the FOB value between 1,000 U.S. Dollars and 3,000 U.S. dollars, inclusive of both figures, will be charged 3,000 Sri Lankan rupees.

The fee for gem and jewellery export consignments conducted online above the Free On Board value of 3,000 U.S. dollars has been reduced to 0.

25 percent of the FOB value of the invoice from 0.5 percent.

"The demand for gems in the international market has dropped significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the industry stakeholders have requested the National Gem and Jewellery Authority to provide relief for charges levied on gem exports and facilitate online gem exports," the Government Information Department said.

According to official figures, gem, diamond and jewellery exports in the first seven-months of 2021 amounted to 183 million U.S. dollars as against 90 million U.S. dollars in 2020. Total exports in 2020 amounted to 211 million US dollars, down 9 percent from 2019. In 2019, the first seven months' exports amounted to 175.6 million U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

Exports 2019 2020 Market Media From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

8 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

13 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

24 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

28 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.