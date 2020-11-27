UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Bans Tamil Remembrance Of War Dead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Sri Lanka bans Tamil remembrance of war dead

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Commemorations for Tamil Tiger rebels killed in Sri Lanka's decades-long civil war were banned on Friday after court petitions by the government of strongman President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka's 37-year conflict began in 1972 when Tamil Tigers waged a bloody war against government troops in a campaign for a separate homeland for their ethnic minority group.

Rajapaksa was defence chief when the Tigers were finally defeated in 2009 while his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president, winning them the adoration of many in the Sinhala majority population.

For years, Tamils were not allowed to commemorate their war dead, but a ban on "Heroes' Day" ceremonies at cemeteries was lifted after Mahinda was voted out of office in 2015.

The Rajapaksa brothers returned to power last year however when Gotabaya was elected president.

His government petitioned courts in the Tamil-majority north of Sri Lanka this week and obtained prohibition orders against the commemorations, the attorney general's office said.

The main Tamil political party, the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), protested against the ban on Friday.

"Even in the remembrance of the dead there is discrimination against the Tamils in Sri Lanka," TNA legislator Abraham Sumanthiran said on Twitter.

He said the majority Sinhalese governments had not barred the leftist JVP, or People's Liberation Front, from commemorating their mainly Sinhalese comrades killed in two failed insurrections in 1971 and in the late 1980s.

Police said they had already arrested four people "for posting Heroes' Day-related messages on social media".

The rebel Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) declared in the late 1980s that November 27 would be their "Heroes' Day" in memory of self-styled Tiger Lieutenant Shankar, their first combatant killed by security forces in 1982.

Sri Lanka's Tamil separatist war cost the lives of more than 100,000 people, according to United Nations estimates.

The UN accused Sri Lankan forces of killing at least 40,000 Tamil civilians in its military campaign, an allegation denied by successive governments.

Related Topics

Dead United Nations Minority Sri Lanka Social Media Twitter Alliance November 2015 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

ADB approves a $ 300m loan for Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Shadab Khan asks his fans, followers to pray for h ..

32 minutes ago

Kremlin: Putin's Big Annual Press Conference on De ..

39 minutes ago

Efficiency of public sector departments through I ..

39 minutes ago

Germany smashes debt rule with 180 bn euros in bor ..

39 minutes ago

Moscow Slams Pompeo's Visit to 'Occupied' Golan He ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.