Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to seal ODI series str/sa/dj

Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh By Seven Wickets To Seal ODI Series

28th July 2019

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to seal ODI series

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets in the second one-day international to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series in Colombo on Sunday.

Avishka Fernando made his team's highest score of 82 off 75 balls while Angelo Mathews added an unbeaten 52 as Sri Lanka reached 242-3 in 44.

4 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 238-8 in 50 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim made an undefeated 98 for Bangladesh while Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana and leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed two wickets each for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won Friday's opening match by 91 runs in what was veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga's last ODI.

The third and final match of the series will be held on Wednesday.

