UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Beat India By Three Wickets In 3rd ODI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 11:30 PM

Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets in 3rd ODI

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Avishka Fernando and Bhanuka Rajapaksa hit half centuries as Sri Lanka beat India by three wickets for a consolation win in the rain-hit third one-day international on Friday.

Chasing 226 for victory in the reduced 47-overs-a-side contest, Sri Lanka depended on a 109-run second-wicket stand between Fernando (76) and Rajapaksa (65) to achieve their target with 48 balls to spare in Colombo.

India won the three-match series 2-1.

Debutant leg-spinner Rahul Chahar returned figures of 3-54, taking key wickets including Fernando to put Sri Lanka in trouble before Ramesh Mendis steered the team home with an unbeaten 15.

Earlier spinners Akila Dananjaya and debutant Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets each to help bowl out India for 225 in 43.1 overs.

The two sides will now play three Twenty20 internationals starting Sunday at the same venue.

Related Topics

India Sri Lanka Colombo Same Avishka Fernando Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

3 hours ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

5 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

8 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.