Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 14 runs in 1st ODI

Colombo, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Spinner Akila Dananjaya took two key wickets as Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 14 runs in the first of three one-day internationals on Thursday.

The hosts scored 300 for nine from their 50 overs with opening batsman Avishka Fernando hitting 118 off 115 balls in Colombo.

South Africa fell short on 286-6 despite opener Aiden Markram's 96 off 90 balls and a run-a-ball 59 by Rassie van der Dussen.

The second ODI is on Saturday with all the matches -- including three Twenty20 games -- to be played behind closed doors at the same venue.