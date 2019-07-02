Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs in Cricket World Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

ChesterleStreet, United Kingdom, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs in an exciting encounter on Monday between two of the World Cup also-rans in Chester-le-Street.

The 1996 champions posted an imposing total of 338-6, thanks to a maiden one-day international century from Avishka Fernando.

West Indies made a good fist of their chase, with Nicholas Pooran also scoring a first ODI ton, but ultimately fell short.

Neither side can qualify for the World Cup semi-finals.