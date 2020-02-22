UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Beat West Indies By One Wicket In First ODI

22nd February 2020

Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in first ODI

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Number-eight batsman Wanindu Hasaranga hit an unbeaten 42 as Sri Lanka beat West Indies by one wicket in the first one-day international in Colombo on Saturday.

Chasing 290 for victory, Sri Lanka achieved their target with five balls to spare as Hasaranga held his nerve after the hosts slipped to 262 for eight.

Sri Lanka lead the three-match series 1-0.

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Avishka Fernando put on 111 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for what turned out be the highest successful chase at the Sinhalese sports Club ground.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph claimed three wickets after Shai Hope made 115 in his team's 289 for seven.

The second match is in Hambantota on Wednesday.

