Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in first ODI

Kandy, Sri Lanka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Dinesh Chandimal and Charith Asalanka smashed half-centuries as Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the first one-day international on Sunday.

Chasing 297 for victory, Sri Lanka rode on a 129-run stand between Chandimal (75) and Asalanka (71) to achieve the target with eight balls to spare and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Kandy.

Opener Pathum Nissanka made 75 to set up the chase on a batting-friendly wicket. Sean Williams scored 100 in Zimbabwe's 296 for nine in 50 overs.

The second match is on Tuesday at the same venue.