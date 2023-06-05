Sri Lanka braces for southwest monsoon with warnings issued

COLOMBO, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka's Department of Meteorology forecasted on Sunday that the southwest monsoon is likely to be gradually established across the country during the next few days.

According to the forecast, showers or thundershowers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces as well as in Galle and Matara districts.

It said heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa Province as well as in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

"General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers," it said.