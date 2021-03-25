UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Build Lead Over Windies To 333

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Sri Lanka build lead over Windies to 333

North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Brief scores at tea on the fourth day of the first Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday: Sri Lanka 169 (L.

Thirimanne 70; J. Holder 5-27) and 435-5 (P. Nissanka 101 n.o., N. Dickwella 81 n.o., O. Fernando 91, L. Thirimanne 76) v West Indies 271 (R. Cornwall 61; S. Lakmal 5-47) Toss: West IndiesMatch status: Sri Lanka lead by 333 runs with five second innings wickets in hand

