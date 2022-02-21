UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Completes Return Of Illegal Waste To Britain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Sri Lanka completes return of illegal waste to Britain

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka shipped out to Britain on Monday the last of several hundred containers filled with thousands of tonnes of illegally imported waste, officials said.

Several Asian countries have in recent years been pushing back against an onslaught of refuse from wealthier nations and have started turning back unwanted shipments.

The waste from Britain arrived in Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2019 and was listed as "used mattresses, carpets and rugs".

But in reality it also contained biowaste from hospitals including body parts from mortuaries, according to customs officials.

The containers were not chilled and some of them gave off a powerful stench.

The 45 containers loaded onto a ship at a Colombo port on Monday were the final batch of 263 containers holding around 3,000 tonnes of waste.

"There could be fresh attempts to import such hazardous cargo, but we will be vigilant and ensure that this does not happen again," customs chief Vijitha Ravipriya said.

The first 21 containers holding medical waste were returned to Britain in September 2020, according to customs.

A local company had imported the waste from Britain, saying it planned to recover the springs from used mattresses as well as cotton to be reshipped to manufacturers abroad.

But customs failed to find credible evidence of such "resource recovery".

A local environmental activist group filed a petition demanding the waste be returned to its sender and Sri Lanka's Court of Appeal upheld the petition in 2020.

Customs maintained that all the containers had been brought into the country in violation of international law governing the shipment of hazardous waste, including plastics.

A Sri Lankan investigation in 2019 found the importer had reshipped about 180 tonnes of waste brought into the island to India and Dubai in 2017 and 2018.

The Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia have also returned hundreds of containers of refuse back to their countries of origin.

Related Topics

India Import Sri Lanka Dubai Company Springs Colombo Indonesia Philippines Malaysia September 2017 2018 2019 2020 Cotton All From Asia Court

Recent Stories

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

15 minutes ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

51 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>