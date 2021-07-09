UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka Cricket Coach Tests Positive For Covid

Fri 09th July 2021

Colombo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka batting coach Grant Flower is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of a home series against India, the cricket board in Colombo said Friday.

Flower, 50, had returned from England where Sri Lanka played a one-day and Twenty20 international series and was preparing for next week's India games when he showed coronavirus symptoms.

"Immediately upon identification, Flower was isolated from the rest of the team members who are undergoing quarantine following their return from England," the board said.

It said Flower showed "mild symptoms", prompting a Covid-19 test.

Soon after the Sri Lanka team's return, three players and four support staff members of the England team tested positive for Covid-19.

The trio of Sri Lankan players, who violated their bio-secure bubble just before the start of their one-day international series in Durham, were recalled and are facing disciplinary action.

