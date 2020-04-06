UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Curfew Forces Cricket Team To Improve Fitness

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Sri Lanka curfew forces cricket team to improve fitness

Colombo, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's cricket team have been ordered onto customised home training regimes during the coronavirus lockdown by coach Mickey Arthur following frequent accusations of poor fitness.

Arthur said the players have been given tailor-made programmes while they wait to see if key tournaments such as the Indian Premier League and Twenty20 World Cup will go ahead this year.

"I have been sending out exercises to each player," the South African coach said, adding that the strengths and weaknesses of each man were being discussed.

A Sri Lankan sports minister slammed the team's fitness after they suffered a humiliating one-day series defeat against bottom-ranked Zimbabwe in 2017 and early exit from the Champions Trophy.

Dayasiri Jayasekara said Sri Lankan players were "too fat and unfit to field five-day Test matches".

Sri Lanka has since overhauled the coaching team and Arthur said he was speaking with each player to monitor progress before international competition resumes.

"We are using this time to reflect on the first three months of our tenure and recalibrate our individual and team plans going forward to the very important series that we have coming up later in the year," he said in remarks published by the country's cricket board.

"The players all have individual fitness plans to keep them up to speed with their levels of fitness.

"These plans are tailored to the facilities that each player has at his disposal at home to maintain the expected fitness levels." Sri Lanka's nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended to four weeks, started just as the national team were due to begin a two-match Test series against England at home.

But the tourists pulled out on the second day of a four-day practice match in Colombo as the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

The virus has claimed five lives and infected at least 176 people in Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Cricket World Sports Poor Sri Lanka Indian Premier League Man Progress Colombo Zimbabwe 2017 All From Fat Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

8 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

11 hours ago

British citizens in UAE are repatriated back to UK

11 hours ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.