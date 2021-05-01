UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Declare On 493 For Seven Against Bangladesh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 11:30 AM

Sri Lanka declare on 493 for seven against Bangladesh

Pallekele, Sri Lanka, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka batted for 15 minutes on the third morning before declaring their first innings at 493 for seven in the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Pallekele on Saturday.

Resuming from an overnight score of 469 for six, the hosts faced 3.3 overs and added 24 runs.

Sri Lanka ended the innings when Ramesh Mendis was caught at square leg by Mushfiqur Rahim off Taskin Ahmed. Mendis made 33.

The seventh-wicket partnership between Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella was worth 111 runs and came off 138 deliveries.

Dickwella smashed 77 off 72 balls with eight fours and one six.

Taskin finished with career-best figures of four for 127.

Sri Lanka risk falling to their lowest world rankings position if they fail to beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test.

The first Test ended in a draw after a festival of runs with the two sides scoring 1,289 runs for the loss of just 17 wickets over the five days.

Related Topics

World Bangladesh Sri Lanka Mushfiqur Rahim Taskin Ahmed From

Recent Stories

Police on frontline in fight against Coronavirus: ..

27 minutes ago

Evolving for the Better: SmartThings Ecosystem Giv ..

38 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.