Sri Lanka declares Fridays holiday to promote agriculture

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's cabinet of ministers has approved a proposal to declare Fridays a holiday for government employees to encourage them to carry out agricultural work to increase production in the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to a cabinet proposal, the ministers endorsed two key proposals to be implemented in the public service, which included a four-day work week for employees and a five-year no-pay leave for those who were willing to migrate for foreign jobs.

"With three non-working days, public sector employees will be encouraged to carry out agricultural work to increase production in the country," a cabinet paper said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe recently said the South Asian nation is grappling with an impending food shortage.

Local experts warned of a possible shortage of rice and other essential food items from September this year because of lower production.