Sri Lanka decreases gas prices amid global price reduction

COLOMBO, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka's state-owned Litro Gas Lanka on Tuesday slashed the price of domestic liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders with effect from midnight on the same day.

This was done taking into consideration the global price reduction, a senior company official said.

The price of a domestic gas cylinder weighing 12.5 kilos has been reduced by 1,005 rupees and the revised price now stands at 3,738 rupees, Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

The price of a 5-kilo cylinder was reduced by 402 rupees to 1,502 rupees, and the price of a 2.3-kilo cylinder was reduced by 183 rupees to 700 rupees.