Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Decreases Gas Prices Amid Global Price Reduction

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Sri Lanka decreases gas prices amid global price reduction

COLOMBO, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka's state-owned Litro Gas Lanka on Tuesday slashed the price of domestic liquefied petroleum (LP) gas cylinders with effect from midnight on the same day.

This was done taking into consideration the global price reduction, a senior company official said.

The price of a domestic gas cylinder weighing 12.5 kilos has been reduced by 1,005 rupees and the revised price now stands at 3,738 rupees, Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

The price of a 5-kilo cylinder was reduced by 402 rupees to 1,502 rupees, and the price of a 2.3-kilo cylinder was reduced by 183 rupees to 700 rupees.

Related Topics

Company Same Price Gas From

Recent Stories

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

SBP increases interest rate to 21 pc

45 minutes ago
 LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 work ..

LSDA holds Ramadan Iftar tents for over 4,500 workers daily in Sajaa Park

49 minutes ago
 UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#03 ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of &#039;Fans&#039; League&#039; Awards during ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police obtains international recognition cer ..

Dubai Police obtains international recognition certificate from BHS

1 hour ago
 Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of ..

Bloom Holding starts enabling works at Phase II of Bloom Living, Toledo

1 hour ago
 Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict ..

Federal Cabinet rejects Supreme Court’s verdict on Punjab, KP elections

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.