UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Detects 1st Case Of Monkeypox

Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Sri Lanka detects 1st case of monkeypox

COLOMBO, Nov. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Friday said the country has detected its first case of monkeypox after an infected patient arrived from Dubai recently.

The ministry said that the first patient was identified as a 20-year-old youth who arrived from Dubai on Nov.

1.

He is presently admitted at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) on the outskirts of the capital Colombo, local media reported.

The ministry said it would continue to monitor the arrival of tourists and local citizens from overseas and would step up efforts to detect any possible infected cases.

Related Topics

Dubai Colombo Media From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to b ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan won toss, opt to bowl first against Australia

10 minutes ago
 Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on ..

Land scandal: Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strength ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanis ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 38 Australia Vs. Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 ru ..

T20 World 2022: New Zealand beat Ireland by 35 runs

2 hours ago
 PTI announces countrywide protests against attack ..

PTI announces countrywide protests against attack on Imran Khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.