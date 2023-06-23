Open Menu

Sri Lanka Emphasizes Need For Urgent Debt Restructuring

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has emphasized the urgency of debt restructuring to avoid instability, said a statement from the President's Media Division (PMD) Friday.

The PMD said the president made these remarks while participating in a high-level panel discussion at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris on June 22.

Pointing out that Sri Lanka faced limited access to financing and took ownership of its debt and economic restructuring program, the president emphasized the need for timely and automatic access to concessional financing and highlighted the high costs incurred during the process.

