Sri Lanka Expects To Receive IMF Board Approval For Bailout Package By March: President

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Sri Lanka expects to receive IMF board approval for bailout package by March: president

COLOMBO, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) --:Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday said he is hopeful that Sri Lanka will receive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approval for a 2.9 billion U.S. Dollar bailout package by March.

Addressing an event organized by a private university in Colombo, the president said the Sri Lankan economy is now stabilizing and it will be able to begin the debt restructuring process soon.

Wickremesinghe added that the country needs to have political stability to carry out the debt restructuring process.

