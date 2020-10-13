Sri Lanka exports grow 5.6 pct in September

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka's exports grew 5.6 percent from a year earlier to over 1 billion U.S. Dollars in September 2020, with exports to Europe growing 20 percent and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries 19.5 percent and Africa 56 percent, the Export Development Board, quoted in local media reports said here Tuesday.

Quoted by local media EconomyNext, Export Development board (EDB) Chairman Prahash Subasinghe said the September figures were the third time this year that Sri Lanka's merchandise exports had seen a year on year increase.

"However, we are concerned about the recent surge of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka but hopeful of a swift recovery and a stable level of business continuity," Subasinghe said.

"Our businesses must continue to be resilient whilst facing the unknown and must have strong COVID-19 preventive measures in order to bring in the much-needed foreign Currency for Sri Lanka," he added.

According to official figures, total merchandise export earnings for January to September had fallen 16.5 percent to 7,401.48 million U.S. dollars due to a fall in shipments during COVID-19 lock-downs.

Exports to the United States, the largest buyer of Sri Lankan goods, had fallen 5.5 percent to 239.9 million U.S. dollars. Exports to Britain had grown 38.7 percent to 114.7 million U.S. dollars. Apparel and textile exports had fallen 3.75 percent to 421.8 million dollars in September.