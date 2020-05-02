UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Extends Virus Lockdown Through May 11

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 01:00 AM

Sri Lanka extends virus lockdown through May 11

Colombo, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka on Friday extended its anti-virus lockdown for a second time, through May 11, as health authorities warned that the crisis was not yet under control in the island nation.

The government also said that for the first time ever, the country's most important Buddhist festival will go on next week under a nationwide curfew, with no public gatherings allowed.

"We cannot say that the spread of the virus is 100 percent under control," Sri Lanka's Director General of Health, Anil Jasinghe, said in a statement.

"At the same time, the control of the virus is not out of our hand either." The two-day holiday for the Vesak festival -- commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of the Buddha -- begins Thursday.

Jasinghe said social distancing measures and strict health guidelines on washing hands and wearing masks in public places will have to be observed during and after the event.

Large crowds usually flood the streets to view huge lanterns and coloured lights put up to celebrate Vesak across the nation of 21 million people.

Sri Lanka has been under lockdown measures since March 20. The first extension moved the end date from April 27 to May 4.

The South Asian country has officially recorded 690 infections and seven deaths.

The biggest virus hotspot was at a navy camp near Colombo where 4,000 personnel and their families have been placed under quarantine after more than 250 sailors tested positive.

Related Topics

Flood Sri Lanka Colombo Same March April May Event From Government Asia Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police continues awareness campaign to p ..

6 minutes ago

MOHAP commends promising Emirati stem cell therapy ..

6 minutes ago

UAE leadership has welfare of labour at heart: Nah ..

21 minutes ago

UAE dispatches second aid convoy to residents of A ..

21 minutes ago

Virus deals death blow to Spain's bullfighting sea ..

3 minutes ago

US to Use Air National Guard for Reconnaissance Su ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.