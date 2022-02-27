Sri Lanka further relaxes entry requirements for travelers

COLOMBO, Feb. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) --:Fully Vaccinated travelers do not need to take a PCR or Rapid Antigen test, to determine the COVID status before traveling to Sri Lanka from March, said the country's Health Ministry Sunday.

According to the guidelines issued by the ministry, a traveler who has received both doses of a two-dose vaccine, or a recommended combination of them, is considered a fully vaccinated person. Moreover, a person who has taken an approved one dose vaccine, is also considered as fully vaccinated.

Children of 18 years and below, who have obtained at least a single dose of a recognized vaccine, will be considered as fully vaccinated if they leave for Sri Lanka two weeks after completion of vaccination, the Health Ministry said.

A person who was infected with COVID-19 between seven days and six months before arriving in Sri Lanka, with at least a single dose of a two-dose vaccine, will also be exempted from taking a COVID-19 test before departure.