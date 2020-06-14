UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Holds Mock Election To Test Virus Measures

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

Sri Lanka holds mock election to test virus measures

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka staged a mock election on Sunday to test measures aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus during a parliamentary vote in August.

The poll was due to be held on April 25 but was put off and then postponed indefinitely due to the epidemic, which official figures show has infected nearly 2,000 people and killed 11.

The election commission said Wednesday the vote would be held on August 5.

The island nation of 21 million people has steadily lifted its lockdown restrictions, although a night curfew remains.

The new health measures -- to be implemented at polling booths and counting centres -- were trialled in four of the 22 electoral districts, commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told reporters.

"We were very pleased to see that all those who volunteered to take part in this exercise today wore face masks," he said.

"Officials and polling agents will be behind clear plastic screens or wear face shields. We have also ensured that voters will stand a metre apart when they queue up."Voters will also be required to bring their own pen or pencil to mark ballot papers.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who won a landslide at November's presidential polls, has been hoping the parliamentary vote would secure his party a two-thirds majority and give him sweeping powers to govern the nation.

Related Topics

Election Sri Lanka Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Peruvian Nuevo Sol April August November Sunday All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Investments enhances sustainable reporting; ..

26 minutes ago

SCCI, ADEX hold joint webinar on financing service ..

41 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs remote meeting of Educat ..

1 hour ago

DHA collects over 20,000 units of blood in record ..

1 hour ago

ADX starts listing of Emirate of Abu Dhabi Global ..

2 hours ago

Temporary committee to handle impacts of COVID-19 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.