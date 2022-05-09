Sri Lanka imposes curfew after violent clashes

Colombo, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Sri Lankan authorities imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed the army on Monday after dozens of people were hospitalised in the biggest clashes in weeks of anti-government protests.

Sri Lankans have suffered months of blackouts and dire shortages of food, fuel and medicines in the island's worst economic crisis since independence, sparking weeks of overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government protests.

But on Monday clashes erupted in Colombo between opponents and supporters of the family of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and brother Mahinda, the prime minister.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon and declared an immediate curfew in Colombo which was later widened to include the entire South Asian island nation of 22 million people.

At least 36 injured people were hospitalised, Colombo National Hospital spokesman Pushpa Soysa told AFP.

Officials said that the army riot squad was called in to reinforce police. Soldiers have been deployed throughout the crisis to protect deliveries of fuel and other essentials but until now not to prevent clashes.