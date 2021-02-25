Sri Lanka is special friend and strong partner of Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday describing Sri Lanka as Pakistan's "special friend and strong partner" thanked Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm welcome and gracious hospitality [extended during his two-day visit].

"I agree that the cooperative ties between our two nations are poised to grow and strengthen," Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Earlier, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in a tweet on Wednesday expressed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he had no doubt that his visit to Sri Lanka had further strengthened avenues of cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

