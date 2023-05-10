UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Issues Landslide Warning Due To Heavy Rainfall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Sri Lanka issues landslide warning due to heavy rainfall

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka's National Building Research Organization (NBRO) urged people on Wednesday to be watchful of possible landslides if heavy rain continues.

In its latest warning, the NBRO said people in the southern district of Galle, Kandy and Kegalle in the central part of the country and Kurunegala in the North Western Province are asked to be alert.

The warning was issued as Sri Lanka experienced rainfall above 75 mm during the past 24 hours, according to the NBRO.

The NBRO asked people to take precautions if they notice cracks on the ground, subsidence of the ground, slanting of trees, electricity posts, fences and telephone posts, and cracks on their walls.

The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain in the South Asian country accompanied by strong winds.

Related Topics

Electricity Sri Lanka Alert Galle Kandy Asia

Recent Stories

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody ..

Standard Chartered to launch Digital Asset Custody Services in UAE

36 minutes ago
 PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir T ..

PTI challenges Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Turst case before SC

1 hour ago
 PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

PTI Secy General Asad Umar arrested

2 hours ago
 ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar S ..

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

3 hours ago
 UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

3 hours ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.