Sri Lanka launches welfare program for 3.1 mln families

COLOMBO, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sri Lankan government launched its restructured welfare benefits program that will benefit 3.1 million vulnerable families, the President's Media Division (PMD) said on Thursday.

Issuing a statement, the PMD said that they have started registering those who deserve the government assistance and those who are interested in receiving the aid must register before Oct. 15.

Applications can be downloaded from the website of the Welfare Benefits board, the PMD said.

The format of applications will also be published in all newspapers.

The theme of the program is to "leave no one behind." Among those who are eligible to seek the benefit are those who already receive government assistance, those who are chronically ill or disabled, the elderly, and those who have lost their livelihood due to the current economic crisis. The PMD also said the economic situation in the South Asian island country will improve in 2023.