UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Lifts Virus Lockdown, Retains Night Curfew

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 11:10 AM

Sri Lanka lifts virus lockdown, retains night curfew

Colombo, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Sri Lanka on Friday lifted a near six-week lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus but maintained a night curfew and a ban on public gatherings and parties.

Daily deaths had jumped to over 250 with 4,000 infections after Sri Lankans celebrated the traditional Sinhala and Tamil New Year in mid-April, but case numbers have since eased.

The health ministry on Friday urged companies to encourage staff to work from home but there was no decision yet on reopening schools that have been closed since March last year.

"It is imperative to maintain the progress made to curb Covid-19 infections and the dreaded daily death toll," Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said.

Official figures show that nearly 13,000 people have died of the virus, with more than half a million infections, but health sector experts say the actual numbers could be at least twice as much.

The easing of restrictions came as the government aggressively pushes a vaccination drive, fully inoculating 56 percent of the population of 21 million.

Alongside the six-hour night curfew, the health ministry said that inter-provincial travel would remain banned.

Numbers attending weddings and funerals will be restricted to a maximum of 10 till October 15.

Permission has been granted for sporting events to go ahead but without spectators.

Related Topics

Sri Lanka Died Progress March October From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public ..

Police to ensure friendly ecology, resolve public complaints on priority: IGP

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st October 2021

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regiona ..

Expo 2020 Dubai embodies UAE’s prominent regional, international stature: Anwa ..

11 hours ago
 Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed att ..

Update: Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed attend opening ceremony of Expo 2 ..

11 hours ago
 AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNO ..

AED1.285 bn interim cash dividend approved by ADNOC Distribution board for first ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.