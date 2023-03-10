UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Make 355 In First Innings Against New Zealand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Sri Lanka make 355 in first innings against New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Sri Lanka were all out for 355 in the first innings against New Zealand on Friday after their last four wickets added 50 runs on the second morning of the first Test.

In a Test that Sri Lanka must win to keep their World Test Championship hopes alive, their tail frustrated the New Zealand attack for more than 17 overs, including 12 with the new ball in Christchurch.

New Zealand then went to lunch at 12 without loss, with opener Tom Latham surviving an lbw scare.

Latham was not out on eight at lunch with Devon Conway on four.

In Sri Lanka's innings, overnight pair Dhananjaya de Silva and Kasun Rajitha clipped 11 off the opening over of the morning before Tim Southee entered the attack and had de Silva caught behind for 46.

When the new ball became due, Matt Henry had Rajitha caught at mid-off for 22 and New Zealand sensed the end was near.

Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara lasted 38 deliveries for the ninth wicket while only adding five runs.

Henry eventually had Jayasuriya caught behind for 13, leaving Kumara (13 not out) and Asitha Fernando (10) to add a further 19 runs off 26 deliveries for the final wicket.

For New Zealand, Southee finished with five for 64 and Henry took four for 80.

