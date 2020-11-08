UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sri Lanka Moves Forward T20 League For South Africa Tour

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Sri Lanka moves forward T20 league for South Africa tour

Colombo, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Sri Lanka will bring forward the Lanka Premier League tournament to give its national team more preparation time ahead of their Test tour of South Africa, the cricket board said Sunday.

The 23-match Twenty20 league -- which will feature Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Shahid Afridi and Carlos Brathwaite -- will now start on November 26, one day earlier than scheduled, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

The competition had already been delayed three times and the number of venues cut from three to one because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will conclude on December 16, two days before the national squad flies to South Africa for two Tests.

"The LPL was advanced so that our players will have an extra day to prepare for the South Africa Test series," a board official told AFP.

The South Africa tour would be the first international trip for Sri Lanka after a months-long lockdown halted professional sports worldwide.

The first Test against the Proteas, part of the ICC World Test Championship series, starts on December 26. The second Test will be held from January 3.

Related Topics

Cricket Shahid Afridi World ICC Sports Sri Lanka South Africa January November December Sunday From Premier League Lalpir Power Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia records 20,498 new coronavirus infections

45 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, 683 recove ..

45 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Depa ..

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to King of Nor ..

2 hours ago

Visa-free entry for UAE citizens travelling to Per ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Justice expanded deterrent measures ag ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.