Sri Lanka Opt To Bat In First T20 Against New Zealand

Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:50 PM

Sri Lanka opt to bat in first T20 against New Zealand

Kandy, Sri Lanka, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Kandy.

The hosts have handed leg-spinner Wanidu Hasaranga his first T20 cap at the start of the three-match series that follows the 1-1 result in two Tests.

"We are a young side, I want them to play with lot of freedom, Malinga said at the toss, which was delayed due rain.

"Wanindu is a good all-rounder, he's making his debut. We have a long way to go and it's time to build our team. I want to share my experience with the youngsters in the team." The Black Caps have suffered a blow with Lockie Ferguson fracturing his thumb in training on Saturday and returning home, skipper Tim Southee said.

"A few guys who had a taste in our home summer will get an another chance in the T20 format," Southee said.

Teams Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga(capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha New Zealand: Tim Southee(capt), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)tv umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

