Sri Lanka Plans To End Power Cuts Next Year

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Sri Lanka plans to end power cuts next year

COLOMBO, Nov. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera on Saturday told journalists that he will take all possible measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply by January next year.

Sri Lanka has been experiencing daily power cuts since February 2022 and at one point the power cuts spanned for 13 hours, which are now down to around two hours a day.

The minister said that they have taken steps to drastically reduce power cuts in the last few months.

However, he pointed out that it is impossible to do that without revising the electricity charges, saying that it is best to revise the electricity bill every year in the months of January and June.

Wijesekera also said that they plan on boosting renewable energy in 2023 and that this is the best source of power for Sri Lanka.

