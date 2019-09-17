UrduPoint.com
Sri Lanka PM Faces Party Challenge In Presidential Battle

Tue 17th September 2019

Colombo, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's ruling coalition became embroiled in a power struggle Tuesday as two challengers came forward to oppose Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to be candidate for a looming presidential election.

Wickremesinghe had been the clear frontrunner to be the United National Party candidate until parliament speaker Karu Jayasuriya and deputy party leader Sajith Premadasa threw their hats into the ring.

The UNP dominates the ruling coalition and is expected to nominate its candidate for the election to be held between November 7 and December 7.

