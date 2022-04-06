UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka President Loses Parliament Majority As Protests Mount

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Sri Lanka president loses parliament majority as protests mount

Colombo, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Sri Lanka's president lost his parliamentary majority Tuesday as former allies urged his resignation following days of street protests over the island nation's crippling economic crisis.

Unprecedented shortages of food and fuel along with record inflation and blackouts have inflicted widespread misery in the country's most painful downturn since independence from Britain in 1948.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's once-powerful ruling coalition is in turmoil after a string of defections, capped Tuesday by the new finance minister's resignation just one day after taking office.

Anti-Rajapaksa demonstrations continued for a fifth straight day, but in a late night move, the president lifted the state of emergency he had imposed five days earlier to contain protests.

The move was clearly aimed at avoiding a vote on the extraordinary laws in parliament where the government is five short of the 113 seats required for a simple majority.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Independence From Government

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

15 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

15 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

1 hour ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

1 hour ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

1 hour ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.