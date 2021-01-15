Sri Lanka president opens largest tyre manufacturing factory in South Asia

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared open the largest tyre and radial tyre manufacturing factory in South Asia, in Horana, in the country's Western Province on Thursday, local media reported here Friday.

Quoting a statement from the President's Office, local media reported that the factory, Ferentino Tire Corporation- Private Limited, has been set up on a 155-acre land which belongs to the board of Investments' Industrial Zone in Wagawatta, Horana and the investment of the first phase of the project is 100 million U.S. Dollars.

Manufacturing will be carried out using European technology and state of the art equipment. The statement said special tyres will be manufactured for SUVs while catering to the demand in the world market for tyres for cars, bicycles and three-wheelers.

Eighty percent of the production will be exported and the remaining 20 percent will be supplied to the local market. The first stock of production will be exported to the United States this month.

The statement said some of the benefits of this project will be the promotion of Sri Lanka's export market, generating a large number of direct and indirect employment opportunities and the ability for local rubber producers to obtain a higher price.

The factory is an eco-friendly entity and is constructed with an investment of 250 million U.S. dollars. It can produce 2.4 million tyres annually.