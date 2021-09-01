UrduPoint.com

Sri Lanka Raids Sugar Stocks As Food Shortages Bite

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 05:40 PM

Sri Lanka raids sugar stocks as food shortages bite

Colombo, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Sri Lankan government officials on Wednesday raided private warehouses to seize thousands of tonnes of sugar, a day after a state of emergency was declared over food shortages caused by a Currency crisis.

A military officer put in charge of efforts to bolster food stocks said at least 13,000 tonnes of white and brown sugar were found in the raids.

"The objective is to prevent hoarding," Major General Senarath Niwunhella, who was named commissioner general of essential services on Tuesday, told AFP.

He denied the sugar was being confiscated.

"The government will pay a reasonable price to the importers based on the valuations provided to customs." The general said importers had stockpiled sugar while market prices rose sharply.

"Today we started with sugar and will expand this action to other commodities like wheat flour and rice too if importers do not release their stocks to the market," he said.

The raids were concentrated on warehouses just outside the capital.

