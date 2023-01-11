Sri Lanka raises objections to sanctions imposed by Canada on 2 ex-presidents

COLOMBO, Jan. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) --:Sri Lanka on Wednesday raised strong objections with Canada over a decision to impose sanctions on two former Sri Lankan presidents.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry told the media that he raised Sri Lanka's concerns at a meeting with Canada's acting high commissioner to Sri Lanka.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya said Canada's decision to impose sanctions came at a time when Sri Lanka was attempting to take forward a post-war reconciliation process.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced on Tuesday that Canada has imposed targeted sanctions against four Sri Lankan state officials, including former presidents Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mahinda Rajapaksa, allegedly responsible for gross and systematic violations of human rights during the armed conflict in Sri Lanka, which occurred from 1983 to 2009.